Dr. Robert Thomas, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Coral Gables Executive Physicians800 S Douglas Rd Ste 125, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 446-9940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Thomas. He is the doctor that I fully trust and given my complicated health history, I have had a lot of interaction with him. He is very attentive and listens carefully and he is extremely intelligent and gives very specific and accurate diagnosis. He is the best doctor I have. I don’t live in Miami anymore, but I travel to make sure to see him twice a year. I have access to him via phone and email all the time. He responds right away and his staff is absolutely amazing and caring
About Dr. Robert Thomas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205899051
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Health System
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods.