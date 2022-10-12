Dr. Robert Thiele, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thiele, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Thiele, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatri|New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Newman-Thiele Foot & Ankle Associates9 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 533-7789
Center for Wound Healing RWJ -Somerset110 Rehill Ave Lbby Level, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 521-4961MondayClosedTuesday8:30am - 11:00amWednesday8:30am - 11:30amThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I couldn’t be happier with Dr Thiele. I had to have foot surgery, he took the time to explain every detail to me. He made me feel very comfortable. If you need any kind of surgery on your feet I would definitely recommend Dr Thiele. He is the best
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- New York College Of Podiatri|New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Thiele has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thiele speaks Spanish.
