Dr. Robert Thiele, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Thiele, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatri|New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Thiele works at Newman-Thiele Foot and Ankle Associates in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newman-Thiele Foot & Ankle Associates
    9 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 533-7789
  2. 2
    Center for Wound Healing RWJ -Somerset
    110 Rehill Ave Lbby Level, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 521-4961
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 11:00am
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I couldn’t be happier with Dr Thiele. I had to have foot surgery, he took the time to explain every detail to me. He made me feel very comfortable. If you need any kind of surgery on your feet I would definitely recommend Dr Thiele. He is the best
    About Dr. Robert Thiele, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174511075
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hoboken University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Podiatri|New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Thiele, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thiele has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thiele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thiele has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

