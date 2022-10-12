Overview

Dr. Robert Thiele, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatri|New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Thiele works at Newman-Thiele Foot and Ankle Associates in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.