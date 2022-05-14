Overview

Dr. Robert Theobald, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Proctology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.