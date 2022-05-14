Dr. Robert Theobald, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theobald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Theobald, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Theobald, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Proctology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste B, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 875-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled, caring, funny and always on time.
About Dr. Robert Theobald, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Proctology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theobald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theobald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theobald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theobald has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theobald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Theobald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theobald.
