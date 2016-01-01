See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Robert Thaler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Thaler works at Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Three Rivers Healthcare Center
    7800 Jandaracres Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45248 (513) 598-3500

  • Christ Hospital

Immunization Administration
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wellness Examination
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Internal Medicine
    44 years of experience
    English
    1558368779
    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Thaler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thaler works at Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Thaler’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

