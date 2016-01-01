Dr. Thaler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Thaler, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Thaler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Thaler works at
Locations
-
1
Three Rivers Healthcare Center7800 Jandaracres Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 598-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thaler?
About Dr. Robert Thaler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1558368779
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thaler accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaler works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.