Dr. Robert Tester, MD
Dr. Robert Tester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Auburn Office700 M St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions
Federal Way Office34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Dr. Tester gives me the shot in my eye That has macular degeneration. He is knowledgeable regarding macular degeneration and shows me the pictures of my eye and explains what is or isn't happening to my eye. I am now on the 3-month shot regimen and he is very friendly yet professional.
- Ophthalmology
- English, German
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Ophthalmology
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
Dr. Tester has seen patients for Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tester speaks German.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tester.
