Dr. Robert Terrill, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Terrill, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Sonoma Skin Works8600 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 1, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 494-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Terrill and his staff always provide wonderful service. The office is clean. The staff is friendly and they are quick to get you in and out for your appointment with little wait ti
About Dr. Robert Terrill, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory
- Baylor Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Southern Methodist University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terrill has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terrill speaks Spanish.
286 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrill.
