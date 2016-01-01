Overview

Dr. Robert Terrill, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U TX and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital, UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Terrill works at Robert Q Terrill MD in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.