Dr. Robert Terrill, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Terrill, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U TX and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital, UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Terrill works at Robert Q Terrill MD in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert Q Terrill MD
    123 Summer St Ste 650, Worcester, MA 01608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Ganglion Cyst
Arthritis of the Elbow
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Travelers
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Terrill, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316942741
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Penn
    Internship
    • Umass Med Center Worceste
    Medical Education
    • U TX
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Terrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terrill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terrill works at Robert Q Terrill MD in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Terrill’s profile.

    Dr. Terrill has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

