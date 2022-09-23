See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Robert Teitge, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (23)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience
Dr. Robert Teitge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Dr. Teitge works at Beaumont Michigan Mobile Imaging in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Beaumont Michigan Mobile Imaging
    18100 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 253-2000
    DMC Sports Medicine
    28800 Ryan Rd Ste 120, Warren, MI 48092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 558-2860

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Reconstructed ACL and repaired medial and lateral meniscus radial tears in 1984 and was very informative about the procedure and any questions I had.
    Kurt Klungler — Sep 23, 2022
    Orthopedic Surgery
    54 years of experience
    English
    1801888714
    Kerlan Jobe Clinic
    Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
    Rhode Island Hospital
    Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Teitge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teitge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

