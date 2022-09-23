Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Teitelbaum, DPM
Dr. Robert Teitelbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Naples Podiatry4763 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 263-4595
On my first visit, Dr. Teitelbaum gave me an excellent examination including a foot ultrasound. He superbly took care of ingrown nail issues with great skill. I have been back to him since my first visit and was once again very impressed with him.
About Dr. Robert Teitelbaum, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Teitelbaum speaks French.
