Dr. Robert Teitelbaum, DPM

Podiatry
4 (10)
47 years of experience
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Teitelbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Teitelbaum works at Naples Podiatry Center in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Podiatry
    4763 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-4595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 23, 2022
    On my first visit, Dr. Teitelbaum gave me an excellent examination including a foot ultrasound. He superbly took care of ingrown nail issues with great skill. I have been back to him since my first visit and was once again very impressed with him.
    — Sep 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Teitelbaum, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, French
    • 1609878933
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teitelbaum works at Naples Podiatry Center in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Teitelbaum’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

