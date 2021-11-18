Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with University Ca Davis Med Center
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Optum Primary and Specialty Care5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 262-3937Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have only seen him once, but out of the three cardiologist have already seen (and who have left Albuq. or the field) Dr. Taylor was the most caring and most thorough. But Optum's Cardiology dept is no longer at Journal Center, it is at Sunport. And it is very hard to find the way to get into it. Good idea to ask the appointment setter for directions!
About Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1750397360
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Med Center
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
