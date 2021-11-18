Overview

Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with University Ca Davis Med Center



Dr. Taylor works at Optum in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.