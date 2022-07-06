Dr. Robert Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Taylor, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Footcare P.A.5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 101, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 712-4161
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 712-4161
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Very knowledgeable and well trained. Explains everything so every patient fully understands everything about the surgery, both pre-op and post-op. Very friendly with patients and family members. He's the best!?
About Dr. Robert Taylor, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558433458
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.