Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
White Bridge Road28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 356-4111
-
2
Nephrology Associates PC4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 501, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-8343
-
3
Carl E Mitchell MD2010 Church St Ste 508, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5072
-
4
Dci Home Training of Middle Tennessee1633 Church St Ste 160, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-1495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Thorough. Thoughtful. Caring. Takes the time that is needed to go over your condition and make plans for treatment - I started with him after I lost one kidney to cancer 8 years ago. I would not go elsewhere.
About Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396737938
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.