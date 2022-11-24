See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Taylor works at Shepherd Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shepherd Eye Center
    3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088
  2. 2
    Shepherd Eye Center
    2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Shepherd Eye Center, Southwest
    9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088
  4. 4
    Shepherd Eye Center
    2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Taylor is the best of the best. His knowledge surpasses anything out there. And, personally he is an absolute joy to be around and one of the nicest people you will ever meet. Putting all of this together, Dr. Taylor puts you immediately at ease with the comfort of knowing that you are receiving the very best care from one of the finest and classiest persons I have ever come across!!
    Patrick Milbank — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1154374577
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Okla Dean Mcgee Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Presbyn University Pa
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

