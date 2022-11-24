Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Shepherd Eye Center3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-2088
Shepherd Eye Center2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shepherd Eye Center, Southwest9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 731-2088
Shepherd Eye Center2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-2088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor is the best of the best. His knowledge surpasses anything out there. And, personally he is an absolute joy to be around and one of the nicest people you will ever meet. Putting all of this together, Dr. Taylor puts you immediately at ease with the comfort of knowing that you are receiving the very best care from one of the finest and classiest persons I have ever come across!!
About Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1154374577
Education & Certifications
- University Okla Dean Mcgee Eye Institute
- Presbyn University Pa
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks French.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
