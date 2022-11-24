Overview

Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Taylor works at Shepherd Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.