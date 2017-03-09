Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
-
2
Zachary Office6110 Main St Ste C, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 766-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Excellent physician. Superb diagnostician. Professional and friendly. Good at explaining details. Professional and friendly staff with very little turnover.
About Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003852302
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.