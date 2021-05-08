Overview

Dr. Robert Taxin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Taxin works at HonorHealth Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.