Dr. Robert Tawil, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Tawil, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Robert R. Tawil3741 W Neptune St, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 254-4262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been more than several times over the years. Never had a long wait time. He also takes his time and makes sure I know what is going on. Not sure why others have complained about him being rushed. Just went February 3rd 2022 and everything went smoothly. The staff were more than friendly to me.
About Dr. Robert Tawil, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tawil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tawil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tawil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tawil has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tawil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tawil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.