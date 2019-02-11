Dr. Robert Tatoian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatoian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tatoian, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Tatoian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enfield, CT. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 74 Palomba Dr, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 253-9190
-
2
Baystate Family Podiatry850 Springfield St Ste 1, Feeding Hills, MA 01030 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time. Awesome bedside manner. Very thorough. Always a good experience.
About Dr. Robert Tatoian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Colgate University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatoian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatoian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatoian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatoian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatoian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatoian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatoian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.