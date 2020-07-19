See All Oncologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Robert Tassan, MD

Oncology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Tassan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Dr. Tassan works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Franklin Lakes, NJ and Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jtcc 2nd Floor Infusion
    92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-5900
  2. 2
    John Theurer Cancer Center
    795 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 848-8791
  3. 3
    John Theurer Cancer Center
    260 Old Hook Rd Ste 301, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 383-4840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
ENT Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal Disorders
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Leukocytosis
Lobular Carconima
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Multiple Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 19, 2020
    I have been going to Doctor Robert Tassan for several years for low b12 and iron deficiency, and he has been amazing. The staff there could not be more kind and respectful, not to mention the Chemo staff there, but most important of all is what he has done for my gentleman friend who has CLL cancer. Everyone gave him no more than 5 years to live , and that was back in April of 2011. Well Dr Robert Tassan has been his Dr since after that and since 2011 and now 9 years later, my Robert is doing well and feeling healthy, at first it was Chemo’s., past 3 years on Imbruvica pills , no Chemo’s. Dr Robert Tassan has been a God sent to him. Robert is now 73 and going strong., if not for Dr Robert Tassan he would not be alive and well and able to function. The Chemo staff is fantastic , now my Robert is there for igg infusions for immunity, and the whole office is clean and the Chemo igg iron infusion room clean and comfy and kind so lucky to have him Sincerly Linda Adamca
    No complaints , just grateful — Jul 19, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Tassan, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Tassan, MD

    • Oncology
    Specialties
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1578596508
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Fellowship
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Tassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tassan has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

