Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida, Gainesville, Orthopedic Oncology



Dr. Tamurian works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Allenmore in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.