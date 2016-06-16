Dr. Robert Talley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Talley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Talley, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Oncology Associates - a part of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Centerpoint Medical Center3889 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 698-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He puts one at ease while he is examining a patient, and he explains very well what he is looking for. He never makes you think he needs to hurry to the next patient. He takes the time necessary to resolve any questions, yet you can tell that he knows what he is doing. After you are finished you realize how thorough he was. All of his Office Staff are also excellent. They generally keep on time with appoints. Tracy, who usually draws blood samples is the best in the business.
About Dr. Robert Talley, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1124091384
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Ohio State University Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Talley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talley has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Talley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talley.
