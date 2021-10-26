See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Talac, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (51)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Talac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Talac works at Renaxis Restorative Ortho & Spine Care in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renaxis Restorative Ortho & Spine Care
    4126 Southwest Fwy Ste 1220, Houston, TX 77027

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 26, 2021
    I have anxiety (always) preparing for any medical procedure. Dr. Talac has a very good manner, in calming and his efforts in controlling pain during injections are amazing. Livia is very efficient and thorough while explaining the procedure(s) and helping patients to prepare for the best healing possibility. I trust Dr. Talac and I recommend to anyone - schedule a consult and I believe you will be inpressed.
    Ms_Dr — Oct 26, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Talac, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech, Russian, Slovak and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134167695
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Internship
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Grammar School Piestany, Slovakia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Talac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talac works at Renaxis Restorative Ortho & Spine Care in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Talac’s profile.

    Dr. Talac speaks Czech, Russian, Slovak and Spanish.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Talac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

