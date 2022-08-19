Dr. Robert Tait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tait, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Tait, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Tait works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Institute of Henderson10561 Jeffreys St Ste 230, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 565-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Boulder City Hospital
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tait?
We cannot say enough great things about Dr. Tait and his entire staff. My husband’s recent knee replacement was flawless and his recovery remarkable thanks to their incredible skill and expertise. I received a knee injection today and my ONLY complaint is the 2 1/2 hour lengthy appointment due to what seemed to be overscheduling at this busy and successful practice.
About Dr. Robert Tait, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1053320564
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Womens, Harvard Medical School
- Creighton-University of Nebraska
- Creighton University Of Nebraska
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- BYU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tait has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tait works at
Dr. Tait has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tait speaks Italian.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Tait. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tait.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.