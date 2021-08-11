See All General Surgeons in Meadville, PA
Dr. Robert Tahara, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Tahara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meadville, PA. They completed their residency with University of Nebraska Medical Center

Dr. Tahara works at FAMILY MEDICINE MEADVILLE in Meadville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Meadville
    Family Medicine Meadville
765 Liberty St Ste 105, Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 373-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meadville Medical Center
  • Olean General Hospital
  • Upmc Kane

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Varicose Veins
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Artery Catheterization

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 11, 2021
    I can't say enough nice things about Dr. Tahara and his staff. When you walk in you are greeted with smiling faces; they make you feel at home, Dr Tahars is a wonderful doctor; who tells you the truth, answers all your questions and makes sure you understand everything. We always look forward to our doctors appointment at his office. Thank you for having awesome staff and caring about your patiences.
    Peter Zamberlan — Aug 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Robert Tahara, MD
    About Dr. Robert Tahara, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902859069
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Internship
    • Us Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
