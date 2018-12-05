Overview

Dr. Robert Swierupski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Swierupski works at Thunderbird Internal Medicine in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.