Urology
Dr. Robert Sweet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Sweet works at Kidney Stone Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    1536 N 115th St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133

  Valley Medical Center
  UW Medical Center - Northwest

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Kidney Stones
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Kidney Stones
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Neurogenic Bladder
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hydrocele
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Lithotripsy
Orchiectomy
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer
Puncture Aspiration
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Wound Repair

Patient Ratings (4)
Nov 15, 2022
After leaving 2 other practices. I chose the UW Kidney Stone Center. Within 3 months I am stone free, after 3 yrs of getting no answers or relief from other doctors . Dr Sweet and his staff are the absolute best. They are funny, kind and really care about their jobs and their patients
Sarah Meyers — Nov 15, 2022
Specialties
  Urology
Years of Experience
  18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1992894059
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Medical Education

