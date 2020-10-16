Overview

Dr. Robert Sweet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sweet works at VA in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.