Dr. Robert Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sweeney, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Harmon Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Heart/Vascular Ctr3106 Nw Arlington Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-4278
-
2
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Harmon Memorial Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweeney?
Dr. Sweeny is really honest and straight forward. He doesn't belittle you for smoking, but he will strongly encourage you to quit. I had a heart attack in 2009. He was the Cardiologist in the ER. I am grateful he was there.
About Dr. Robert Sweeney, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1679527030
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.