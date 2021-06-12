Dr. Robert Swackhamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swackhamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Swackhamer, MD
Dr. Robert Swackhamer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health1500 E 2nd St Ste 400, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2888
Northern Inyo Hospital150 Pioneer Ln, Bishop, CA 93514 Directions (760) 873-5811
Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health - Double R10085 Double R Blvd Ste 365, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Inyo Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Thank you, Dr. Swackhamer, for getting me healthy. Dr. Swackhamer has more experience with Adult Congenital Heart Conditions, Heart Conditions, and Cardiac Electrical System Procedures than other specialists in his area. Unfortunately, in 2019, Dr. Laura Sullivan told me she knows more than you concerning Cardiac Electrical System and forced a device into my body just after you had performed surgery to place stents. Your surgery was the only surgery I gave my consent to; I don't want the ICD.
About Dr. Robert Swackhamer, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
