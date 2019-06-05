Dr. Svatek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Svatek, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Svatek, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Locations
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9600Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Arts & Research Center - Digestive Disease Center8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl 4, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9600
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Svatek is an outstanding doctor and my husband & I would and have recommended him many times over the years. He is not one to jump into surgery without trying everything possible with great care and compassion. My husband had stage 4 Bladder & Prostrate Cancer eight years ago and is still here with me, thanks to God and Dr. Svatek. He’s very dedicated and concerned with his patiences doing research and working to find things that help everyone along with also teaching The best we can say is, “If he’s your doctor, your in the best hands ever!” One very wonderful way he has in dealing with people is his ability to explain things simply and allowing for questions.
About Dr. Robert Svatek, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922216431
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Svatek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Svatek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Svatek has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Bladder Infection and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svatek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Svatek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svatek.
