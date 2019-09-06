Dr. Robert Sussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sussman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sussman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
1
Radiology At 1 Springfield Avenue1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 934-0555
2
Pulmonary & Allergy Associates - West Orange741 Northfield Ave Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 379-5181
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He always gives me his full attention and tries to do the best he can to improve my COPD symptoms.
About Dr. Robert Sussman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831190990
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
