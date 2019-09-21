Dr. Robert Summitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Summitt, MD
Dr. Robert Summitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of California Irvine School of Medicine
Dr. Summitt works at
Amy K. Nelson7800 Wolf Trail CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 682-9222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Summitt is very thorough and explains very well your diagnosis. Very pleased!
- University of California Irvine School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Summitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summitt accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summitt has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Summitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.