Dr. Summerour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Summerour, MD
Dr. Robert Summerour, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Memory Disorders Clinic5887 Brockton Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 275-8500
Pacific Grove Hospital5900 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 275-8400
Dr. Summerour is by far the best psychiatrist I've seen in the last 20+ years. He is so kind, compassionate and patient. My depression has been very difficu to treat, and he has been the only doc that's given me hope. He spends about 30 minutes talking with me every time, giving me insight and listening to my concerns. He is a wonderful doctor.
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1811085160
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
