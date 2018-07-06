Overview

Dr. Robert Sulkowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Sulkowski works at Advocate Medical Group Internal Medicine in Niles, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Incisional Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.