Dr. Robert Sulkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sulkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sulkowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Sulkowski works at
Locations
-
1
North Suburban Surgical Consultants LLC7900 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 2-22, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 967-9430
-
2
Advocate Medical Group1875 Dempster St Ste 280, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-9071
-
3
Oncology Specialists Sc1700 Luther Ln, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sulkowski?
I found Dr. Sulkowski extremely easy to communicate with- listened to what I had to say. He was compassionate / spent time with me / explanations were clear. He's down to earth. He's done prior procedures on me & he's the go to surgeon in my book.
About Dr. Robert Sulkowski, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124007422
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sulkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sulkowski works at
Dr. Sulkowski has seen patients for Lipomas, Incisional Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.