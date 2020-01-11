See All Allergists & Immunologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Med Houston and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sugerman works at Allergy Partners of North Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning and Immunodeficiency Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners of North Texas
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B332, Dallas, TX 75230
  2. 2
    Office
    3140 Legacy Dr Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Longview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Types of Food Poisoning
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Animal Allergies
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Jan 11, 2020
    I am more than pleased with referral to see Dr. Sugarman. He has been very proactive to work with my other doctors to investigate contributing factors and get me the right treatment. I have never felt rushed that any question is insignificant. I am grateful to have him on my team of medical providers.
    Colleen Rulien — Jan 11, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD

    Specialties
    Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1598759862
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    Internship
    Children's Med Center Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    Baylor College Of Med Houston
    Board Certifications
    Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sugerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sugerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sugerman has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning and Immunodeficiency Syndromes, and more.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

