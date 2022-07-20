Dr. Robert Sudduth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudduth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sudduth, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sudduth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Sudduth works at
Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sudduth?
I have had Doctor Sudduth as a MD for several years and I think he is just wonderful, kind. very friendly and competent. I have Barret's Esophagus and other issues that go along with it.
About Dr. Robert Sudduth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184651192
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudduth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sudduth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sudduth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudduth works at
Dr. Sudduth has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudduth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudduth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudduth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudduth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudduth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.