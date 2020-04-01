Dr. Robert Styperek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Styperek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Styperek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Styperek, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Murray, Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Styperek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harbin Clinic1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-3130
-
2
Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Murray
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Styperek?
Very little wait time. Staff professional and polite. Doctor friendly and informative. Answered our questions. Very personable. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Styperek, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225193303
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Styperek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Styperek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Styperek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Styperek works at
Dr. Styperek has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Styperek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Styperek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Styperek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Styperek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Styperek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.