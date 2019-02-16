Overview

Dr. Robert Strumpf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Strumpf works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.