Dr. Robert Stroup, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Stroup, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

Dr. Stroup works at UH Geauga Medical Center Vascular Surgery in Chardon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UH Regional Hospitals - Geauga Campus
    13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 901-6891
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 30, 2016
    I had a very outstanding visit and experience with Dr. Stroup Jr. He performed an excision on my right cheek of my face and was very thorough with the procedure. He explained with great detail every aspect of the procedure. I also was warmly greeted by his staff. I highly recommended Dr. Stroup to anyone in need of the services in which he provides.
    HERMAN YELDER in CLEVELAND HTS, OHIO — Sep 30, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Stroup, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568464964
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Case West Res University Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Stroup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stroup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stroup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stroup works at UH Geauga Medical Center Vascular Surgery in Chardon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Stroup’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

