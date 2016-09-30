Dr. Robert Stroup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stroup, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Stroup, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Dr. Stroup works at
Locations
-
1
UH Regional Hospitals - Geauga Campus13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 901-6891Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stroup?
I had a very outstanding visit and experience with Dr. Stroup Jr. He performed an excision on my right cheek of my face and was very thorough with the procedure. He explained with great detail every aspect of the procedure. I also was warmly greeted by his staff. I highly recommended Dr. Stroup to anyone in need of the services in which he provides.
About Dr. Robert Stroup, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1568464964
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res University Affil Hosps
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroup works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.