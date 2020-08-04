Dr. Robert Stroud, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stroud, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Stroud, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Stroud works at
Locations
Lonestar Urology1101 UNIVERSITY DR, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 335-0199
Lonestar Urology1107 UNIVERSITY DR, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 335-0199
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband feels better with the treatment ,and the DR Stroud explain him very well
About Dr. Robert Stroud, DO
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American College of Osteopathic Surgeons
- Doctors Hospital
- Dfw Medical Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Texas Weslyan University
Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroud has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stroud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stroud speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.
