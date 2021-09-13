Dr. Robert Stroud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stroud, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Stroud, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Stroud works at
Locations
-
1
Amarillo Spine Institute6826 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 355-9999
-
2
Amarillo Office6819 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 354-6100
-
3
Amarillo Spine Institute6830 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 355-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took out my tonsils in 2004
About Dr. Robert Stroud, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1366486359
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.