Dr. Robert Strimling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strimling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Strimling, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Strimling, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Strimling works at
Locations
-
1
Robert B. Strimling MD & Associates LLC10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 243-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strimling?
Just had my once per year check-up appointment. I shared the appointment with my two daughters who see the doctor twice per year for acne. I've been seeing Dr. Strimling for about 6 years. After refreshing some paper work, we were seen within five minutes. As usual, I find Dr. Strimling a delightful guy. Besides having a good sense of humor, he's attentive, doesn't rush the appointment, and sees to all your concerns. His staff was accommodating and proficient.
About Dr. Robert Strimling, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699746768
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Washington Univ-Barnes Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strimling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strimling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strimling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strimling works at
Dr. Strimling has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strimling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strimling speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Strimling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strimling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strimling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strimling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.