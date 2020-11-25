Overview

Dr. Robert Strickmeyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.