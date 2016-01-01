Dr. Robert Streeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Streeter, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Streeter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Locations
Oxnard1700 N Rose Ave Ste 210, Oxnard, CA 93030 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Foundation2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Streeter, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154432151
Education & Certifications
- David Grant USAF Med Ctr
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streeter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Streeter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streeter.
