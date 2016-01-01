See All Family Doctors in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Robert Streeter, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Streeter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Streeter works at Champaign Dental Group in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oxnard
    1700 N Rose Ave Ste 210, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Foundation
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Streeter, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1154432151
Education & Certifications

  • David Grant USAF Med Ctr
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Streeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Streeter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Streeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Streeter works at Champaign Dental Group in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Streeter’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Streeter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streeter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.