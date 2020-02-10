See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Robert Straub, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Straub, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Straub works at Reproductive Biology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Marietta, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Biology Associates
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-1900
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 366-2154
  3. 3
    Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine LLC
    699 Church St NE Ste 240, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 905-2950
  4. 4
    Reproductive Biology Associates (Lawrenceville)
    500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 330, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 277-3361
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2020
    Doctor and staff are really amazing
    K. K. — Feb 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Robert Straub, MD
    About Dr. Robert Straub, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225098346
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Straub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Straub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Straub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Straub has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Straub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Straub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

