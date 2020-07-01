Overview

Dr. Robert Straub, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Straub works at Cleveland Clinic in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.