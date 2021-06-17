Dr. Robert Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stone, MD
Dr. Robert Stone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Wake Ophthalmology105 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 200, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Dr. Stone was my eye doctor for most of the time l lived in Cary. He was always ready to answer my questions and was thorough without being overly officious. My greatest "shout out" for Dr. Stone and the Wake Ophthalmology practice comes in the way they've handled my transition to a new, cross-the-country location. I was concerned that prescriptions I need to treat a potentially degenerative eye condition might run out before I was able to navigate the new state's health care system. Based only on my somewhat panicked voice mail, they were able to relay my prescriptions to a pharmacy near where I now live, get the insurance coverage handled, and see that I have enough medicine to carry me while I learn a whole new set of insurance practices and guidelines. Many thanks!
About Dr. Robert Stone, MD
- 29 years of experience
- English
- University of North Carolina
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Stye, Contact Lens Fitting Services and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
