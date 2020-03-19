Overview

Dr. Robert Stomel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stomel works at Prescott Cardiology in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.