Overview

Dr. Robert Stoltz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Stoltz works at GEORGIA RETINA PC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.