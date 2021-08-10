Dr. Robert Stinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Stinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 797-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stinger is an outstanding Doctor. Thru the years he has treated our entire family members . He is professional , patient, comforting and a true gentleman. Highly recommend him to all!
About Dr. Robert Stinger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1013019868
Education & Certifications
- MD Inst Emerg Med Srvs
- Georgetown University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stinger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.