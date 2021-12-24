Overview

Dr. Robert Still, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Still works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Pericardial Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.